FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell says efforts for humanitarian assistance cannot prove sustainable unless Afghan banking channels are restored and their foreign assets are unfreezed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed for averting humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.

He was talking to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell in Islamabad on Monday.

He said efforts for humanitarian assistance cannot prove sustainable unless Afghan banking channels are restored and their foreign assets are unfreezed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has made functional humanitarian corridor for the delivery of relief assistance to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister also voiced concerns over the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the blatant violations of the rights of women and children there.

He said Pakistan is fully determined to achieve sustainable development goals regarding children.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is known as an important voice in relation to the rights of children.

He said Pakistan has taken several steps including passed laws for protection of children. An independent national commission has been established to ensure the protection of their rights.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government is consistently working to enhance the ratio of enrolment in schools. He said we are desirous of UNICEF's commission in this regard.

The UNICEF Executive Director acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the realization of rights of child and progress towards achievement of sustainable development goals.

She appreciated the COVID-19 response of the Government of Pakistan. She affirmed continued collaboration with Pakistan for the realization of child rights and sustainable development agenda, in line with the Government’s priorities and UNICEF’s mandate. She also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support to UNICEF in facilitating its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.