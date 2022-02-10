FM stresses on diplomacy to achieve economic goals

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday stressed on achieving economic goals with improved linkages fostered by economic diplomacy.

Addressing an event here, he said our government was focused on economic stability of the country through economic diplomacy.

The minister said, "We have opened border markets with Iran to enhance economic linkages and intend to do the same with Afghanistan. We need to expand our economic footprint with Central Asia."He said, "We have vast opportunities to promote religious and cultural tourism and we strive to improve inter-departmental coordination."