FM stresses upon need of broadening economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday emphasized on the need of enhancing economic diplomacy and efforts to bolster trade and investment ties with the foreign countries.

The foreign minister chaired an online meeting with Heads of the Missions to inter-alia review the progress made on market sounding efforts being made through Pakistan’s Missions Abroad for outsourcing of airports, a press release said.

The secretary Aviation / DGCAA presented the progress review and informed that concerted efforts by Heads of the Missions in Turkiye, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Paris, Spain, Germany, Kuwait, UK and Switzerland have reinvigorated interests of well-known airport operators, who had shown positive interests in bidding of Islamabad International Airport.

The renewed interest of foreign airport operators testified economic stability and confidence of investors in the political stability in Pakistan.

The session was followed by 9th Meeting of Steering Committee on Outsourcing of Airports, which was inter-alia attended by Secretary Aviation / DGCAA, Secretary Law & Justice, Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs ME, Additional Secretary BOI, DG ASF, DG ANF, Additional DGCAA, Additional DG FIA (Immigration), senior officer of Pakistan Customs and IFC Team.

The IFC presented progress review report and highlighted that foreign investors were showing keen interest in the bidding process of Islamabad International Airport and a healthy competition was expected.

The fora also reviewed Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) and service delivery benchmarks worked out by international consultants to improve quality of services at airports.

It was assured by the heads of government agencies that all out efforts would be made for observance and adherence to service delivery benchmarks to ensure seamless passenger experience at airports.

The foreign minister stressed on IFC to expedite and complete the required tasks within stipulated time frame for outsourcing of Lahore and Karachi Airport.