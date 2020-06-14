UrduPoint.com
FM Stresses Upon Utilization Of Modern Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

FM stresses upon utilization of modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that the world had undergone a complete change due to coronavirus pandemic and underlined the need for utilization of modern technology for efficient running of the official matters.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with authorities of various telecom companies that called on him at the ministry of foreign affairs, a press release said.

The meeting especially discussed the enhanced use of latest technology in the ministry.

The foreign minister said that in this fast changing world, sessions and meetings were being held via video link and other related latest technology.

Qureshi stressed upon formulation of future strategy and mechanism while keeping in view the negative impacts of the coronavirus.

The minister also thanked the representatives of telecom companies for submitting their valuable suggestions for the promotion of use of modern technology and up-gradation of the ministry on modern lines.

