FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

Bilawal says Yasin Malik is the most prominent and respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and his firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression cannot be shaken by such travesties of justice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2022) Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the fallacious conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by Indian court on fabricated charges.

Bilawal said Yasin Malik is the most prominent and respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and his firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression cannot be shaken by such travesties of justice.

Demanding acquittal of Yasin Malik, the Foreign Minister said fabricated charges against him must be dropped and he should be released forthwith and allowed to reunite with his family.

He called upon the international community, the United Nations and the human rights organizations to exhort India to stop this grave injustice against Yasin Malik.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India must also release all political prisoners and stop egregious human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India must know that it cannot forever prevent the Kashmiri people from exercising their right to self-determination, given to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The Foreign Minister said the international community must realize that there will be grave humanitarian consequences if India is allowed to continue violating international laws in the IIOJK, with impunity.