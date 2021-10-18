UrduPoint.com

FM Strongly Condemns Extra Judicial Killings In IIOJK

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday strongly condemned unabated spate of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Indian state-terrorism and brutal military siege cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people fighting for the right to self-determination. Pakistan resolutely supports their just cause."

