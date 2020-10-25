FM strongly condemns Kabul attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack outside an educational center in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul city.

The foreign minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in the terrorist attack.

According to a press release, he also offered condolences to the Afghan government and the bereaved families.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was committed to regional stability including Afghanistan and it had paid heavy price to defeat scourge of terrorism.

Qureshi prayed for the departed souls and for early recovery of those injured in the attack.