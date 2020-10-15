UrduPoint.com
FM Strongly Condemns Landmine Attack On Security Forces' Convoy In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:03 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday strongly condemned landmine attack on a military convoy in Razmak area of North Waziristan

He expressed his deep grief and shock over the loss of lives caused by the terrorist attack.

Describing the attack on security forces a coward act of the enemy, the Foreign Minister said that the anti-state elements did not like the peace and stability in Pakistan.

He said today the whole nation stood behind Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcing agencies in the fight against terrorism and eliminating this menace.

The Foreign Minister paid rich tribute to the martyred security forces' personnel.

