ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday strongly condemned Quetta blast and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of security personnel.

The foreign minister also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured, said a press release.