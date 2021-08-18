FM suggests discussion among neighboring countries on Afghan situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Wednesday suggested a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan's current situation among all neighboring countries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Wednesday suggested a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan's current situation among all neighboring countries.

Talking to media persons after participating in a mourning procession at Mumtazabad, the foreign minister said that he would visit different countries including Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan after Muharram-Ul-Harram.

Qureshi said that Afghanistan's ongoing situation was being observed by the whole world. He said that all operations and activities reported in Afghanistan so far remained peaceful which was a good sign. He said there was fear of bloodshed in Afghanistan but it did not happen. Taliban said there would be no revenge and they have announced general amnesty for everyone, Qureshi said and added that the reports from Afghanistan were satisfactory as the businesses and offices were being opened there.

The foreign minister maintained that Afghanistan had been facing war for the last many years. He said that the apprehension of ban on the education of girls was in everyone's mind but Taliban have rooted out this fear by not imposing any ban on female education.

He said the ongoing situation totally negated the propaganda launched by the Ashraf Ghani's government.

Qureshi added that a preplanned blame game had been attempted against Pakistan but the evil designs of those elements have been defeated and now the world was contacting Pakistan. He said that being a neighbouring country, the issues of Afghanistan had affected Pakistan in the past. He said there was no pressure at Torkham and Chaman borders.

The foreign minister added that talks had been held with Chinese delegation and they have stated their priorities. He said that he had conversations with China, America and UK on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said the largest mourning procession of 9th Muharram has been taken out and expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements. He said there was harmony among the people and added that everyone should be vigilant of the elements trying to create chaos among the people.

He criticized India for not allowing Pakistan to express country's viewpoint at the united nation session and termed it a narrow-mindedness of the Indian side.