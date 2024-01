FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

Ambassador Ismatullo Nasredin of Tajikistan paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest

The foreign minister appreciated the contribution of Ambassador Nasredin in promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and wished him success on his new assignment as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.