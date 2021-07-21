(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday had a telephonic contact with former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Muqaddam and expressed his condolences over the tragic incident of his daughter's killing.

He commiserated with family members of the deceased and said he equally share the grief of bereaved family in this testing moment.

The foreign minister assured every possible cooperation to the former diplomat.