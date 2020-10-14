(@fidahassanain)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says human rights violations has increased in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and becoming part of the human rights council at this critical time is a big achievement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed Pakistan's re-election to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as an important diplomatic achievement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was supported by every region in its election to the human rights council.

He said influential and important countries also backed Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said this vote also shows Pakistan's performance in the human rights council over the last three years. He said the world today is recognizing Pakistan's role.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said human rights violations has increased in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and becoming part of the human rights council at this critical time is a big achievement.