FM Thanks All Those Praying, Expressing Wishes For His Early Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:59 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his gratitude to all those who had prayed and conveyed their well wishes and messages for his early recovery from the COVID-19 infection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his gratitude to all those who had prayed and conveyed their well wishes and messages for his early recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

The foreign minister in a media statement said that he had been shifted to his home and was convalescing and feeling much better.

He advised the nation to adhere to the precautionary measures and immediately seek medical help after feeling initial symptoms of coronavirus.

Sharing his experience, Qureshi said that after feeling symptoms, he immediately cancelled all the meetings.

His health conditions improved due to timely test and treatment.

The minister also paid tribute to the doctors and all the paramedical staff who had been working day and night for the care of patients and fighting the coronavirus. He also thanked the medical staff of the military hospital in Rawalpindi who looked after him during this period.

About an order of the Supreme Court regarding sugar mills, the foreign minister said without accountability process, a true leadership could no emerge.

"Time is ripe to stop the mud-slinging and expose the real culprits", he added.

