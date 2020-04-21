UrduPoint.com
FM Thanks UAE Govt. For Its Support Against Covid 19, Release Of Pak Prisoners

Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:43 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday thanked the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support to Pakistan in combating Covid-19, as well as for releasing 400 Pakistani prisoners and their subsequent repatriation to Pakistan.

The foreign minister conveyed it during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

While exchanging views on the global outbreak of Covid-19, the two foreign ministers agreed on the importance of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly address the challenges.

Foreign minister Qureshi apprised his UAE counterpart about the latest situation of the outbreak in Pakistan and the steps being taken by the government for its containment.

He also informed him of the efforts being made by the government for repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis from UAE to Pakistan.

Qureshi also briefed foreign minister Abdullah about Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a 'Global initiative for debt relief,' underscoring the need to enable the developing countries to save precious lives and shore up economies.

He said the recent G20 announcement on debt services suspension would help create fiscal space for the developing countries.

The foreign minister also shared his concerns on the sinister campaign in India demonizing the Indian Muslims in the context of coronavirus.

UAE foreign minister thanked Qureshi for his call and appreciated the response of the Pakistan government in tackling the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted efforts of the UAE government in controlling the pandemic, including in the month of Ramazan.

He also underscored that concrete steps would be required globally to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economies.

The two ministers agreed to remain in contact for collaboration in efforts to contain the pandemic and other related matters.

