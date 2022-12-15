UrduPoint.com

FM Thanks UN For Solidarity With Pakistan For Flood-hit Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2022 | 01:52 PM

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

The President of the UN General Assembly has invited the Foreign Minister to attend the UN's conference on Water to be held in March next year

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with President of the seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korösi in New York and discussed matters pertaining to impact of climate change, water crisis and sustainable development goals.

The Foreign Minister thanked the UN General Assembly for passing a resolution in which solidarity was expressed with Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods.

The President of the UN General Assembly invited the Foreign Minister to attend the UN's conference on Water to be held in March next year.

The Foreign Minister assured full support and cooperation to the President of the UN General Assembly.

More Stories From Pakistan

