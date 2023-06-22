Open Menu

FM Thanks UN Members For Endorsing Pakistan For UNSC Term 2025-26

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 11:00 PM

FM thanks UN members for endorsing Pakistan for UNSC term 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday thanked the members of Asia Pacific Group at the United Nations for their support and confidence in unanimously endorsing Pakistan's candidature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

The foreign minister, in a tweet, said: "I thank the members of Asia Pacific Group at UN in NY for their support & confidence in unanimously endorsing Pakistan's candidature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026."Pakistan was determined to make its contributions while upholding the principles of United Nations Charter, he added.

