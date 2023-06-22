FM thanks UN members for endorsing Pakistan for UNSC term 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday thanked the members of Asia Pacific Group at the United Nations for their support and confidence in unanimously endorsing Pakistan's candidature to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

