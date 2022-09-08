FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief assistance

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the U.S. government for US $31.1 million in humanitarian relief assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the U.S. government for US $31.1 million in humanitarian relief assistance.

He also underscored the need for the international community to step up their ambition in climate financing towards mitigation, adaptation, and resilience especially towards the developing countries.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Counselor Derek Chollet of the U.S. Department of State who called on him here.

Counselor Chollet offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by the super floods in Pakistan, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The foreign minister while thanking the Counselor for his visit at this difficult hour appreciated the strong expression of support and solidarity by the U.S. government.

He sensitized them that almost a third of Pakistan's territory was under water. Over 1,300 had lost their lives; more than 33 million were affected; critical infrastructure had been destroyed; over 4 million acres of crops had been washed away; and close to a million livestock had already perished, he added.

The foreign minister said that, at present, the government was fully engaged in the immediate rescue and relief efforts to save lives.

At the same time, the long-term impacts on food security, health, and the economy were a matter of serious concern, he said, adding, rehabilitation of the millions impacted, reconstruction, rebuilding communities and addressing the economic repercussions would require enormous resources.

The foreign minister added it was unfortunate that although Pakistan contributed less than 1% of greenhouse gas emissions, it suffered the severity of climate change.

He maintained that in recent months there has been a steady momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the United States, adding, Pakistan was committed to deepen and broaden its long-standing relationship with the U.S. based on mutual trust and mutual respect.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation in the areas of climate change, energy, health, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people links.

Counselor Chollet underlined that the US was committed to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to deal with the devastation caused by the floods.

He agreed with the foreign minister to reinforce ongoing engagement in various sectors and to explore more areas of cooperation to widen and strengthen this relationship.

Counselor Chollet is leading an inter-agency delegation to Pakistan fromSeptember 7-9, to reaffirm U.S. support to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic flooding and reinforce the broad-based and enduring Pakistan-U.S. relationship.