UrduPoint.com

FM Thanks US For $31.1 Million Humanitarian Relief Assistance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM

FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief assistance

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the U.S. government for US $31.1 million in humanitarian relief assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the U.S. government for US $31.1 million in humanitarian relief assistance.

He also underscored the need for the international community to step up their ambition in climate financing towards mitigation, adaptation, and resilience especially towards the developing countries.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Counselor Derek Chollet of the U.S. Department of State who called on him here.

Counselor Chollet offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by the super floods in Pakistan, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The foreign minister while thanking the Counselor for his visit at this difficult hour appreciated the strong expression of support and solidarity by the U.S. government.

He sensitized them that almost a third of Pakistan's territory was under water. Over 1,300 had lost their lives; more than 33 million were affected; critical infrastructure had been destroyed; over 4 million acres of crops had been washed away; and close to a million livestock had already perished, he added.

The foreign minister said that, at present, the government was fully engaged in the immediate rescue and relief efforts to save lives.

At the same time, the long-term impacts on food security, health, and the economy were a matter of serious concern, he said, adding, rehabilitation of the millions impacted, reconstruction, rebuilding communities and addressing the economic repercussions would require enormous resources.

The foreign minister added it was unfortunate that although Pakistan contributed less than 1% of greenhouse gas emissions, it suffered the severity of climate change.

He maintained that in recent months there has been a steady momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the United States, adding, Pakistan was committed to deepen and broaden its long-standing relationship with the U.S. based on mutual trust and mutual respect.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation in the areas of climate change, energy, health, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people links.

Counselor Chollet underlined that the US was committed to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to deal with the devastation caused by the floods.

He agreed with the foreign minister to reinforce ongoing engagement in various sectors and to explore more areas of cooperation to widen and strengthen this relationship.

Counselor Chollet is leading an inter-agency delegation to Pakistan fromSeptember 7-9, to reaffirm U.S. support to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic flooding and reinforce the broad-based and enduring Pakistan-U.S. relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari U.S. Department Of State Education Water Visit Same United States Gas Government Million

Recent Stories

NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

1 minute ago
 Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over ..

Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, ..

1 minute ago
 US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement ..

US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement 'Falling Apart' - White House

1 minute ago
 Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, Eu ..

Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, European Energy Underway - White ..

1 minute ago
 Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

4 minutes ago
 Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.