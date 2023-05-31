UrduPoint.com

FM To Attend Jordan's Royal Wedding, Meet Iraqi Leadership

Published May 31, 2023

FM to attend Jordan's royal wedding, meet Iraqi leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is travelling this afternoon to Jordan and Iraq, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

In the first leg of the visit, the Foreign Minister will travel to Jordan to attend the royal wedding.

From Jordan, the Foreign Minister will visit Iraq from June 5-6.

"During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart," the FO said.

Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit on the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

