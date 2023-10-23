Open Menu

FM To Attend SCO Meeting In Kyrgyzstan On Oct 26

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will lead the Pakistani delegation to the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) on October 26.

The foreign minister’s visit is taking place at the invitation of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Japarov.

The CHG Meeting will be attended by the Heads of Government of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the Vice-President of Iran, and Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and India.

SCO observer states including Belarus and Mongolia as well as guest state Turkmenistan will also attend the meeting.

The CHG is the second-highest forum in SCO. It focuses primarily on the areas of economy, finance, commerce, and socio-economic cooperation. On 26 October 2023, Pakistan will assume the Chair of CHG SCO.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CHG Meeting.

