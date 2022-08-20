FM to embark on official visit of four countries from Monday

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on an official visit to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway on invitation of his counterparts.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan's engagement with Europe and to share perspective on regional and global issues.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan's engagement with Europe and to share perspective on regional and global issues.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the Foreign Minister will also interact with the media.

The focus of the visit would be on further deepening and broadening Pakistan's economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for our people.

The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to sign a 'Green Framework Engagement' agreement with Denmark, focusing on Climate Change Cooperation, a priority area of the government.

Pakistan has long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark Sweden, and Norway.

These countries are important destinations for our students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties with Pakistan.