FM To Embark On Two-day Visit To KSA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FM to embark on two-day visit to KSA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday will leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, the foreign minister will co-chair Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) with his Saudi counterpart.

He will also hold a meeting with the Secretary General of the GCC during his visit, the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Besides, the official engagements, the foreign minister will have interaction with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom.

"The visit of the foreign minister will further deepen Pakistan's engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries," it was further added.

