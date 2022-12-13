FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec13rd, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a week-long visit to the United States on Wednesday.

He will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” tomorrow.

The Foreign Minister will also chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

He will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members in Washington DC.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also engage with think-tanks and the media.