FM To Embark On Week-long Visit To US On Wednesday
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2022 | 01:15 PM
ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec13rd, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a week-long visit to the United States on Wednesday.
He will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” tomorrow.
The Foreign Minister will also chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.
He will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members in Washington DC.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also engage with think-tanks and the media.