FM To Inaugurate Abdul Hakim-Khanewal Section Of M4 Motorway On Oct 27

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:39 PM

FM to inaugurate Abdul Hakim-Khanewal section of M4 motorway on Oct 27

Chief Whip in National Assembly MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi would formally inaugurate Abdul Hakim-Khanewal section of M4 motorway on Sunday,October 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) -:Chief Whip in National Assembly MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi would formally inaugurate Abdul Hakim-Khanewal section of M4 motorway on Sunday,October 27.

Dogar said in a statement that he himself, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, chairman Prime Minister's inspection committee Ahmad Yar Haraj, legislators, notables of the area and party ticket holders would attend the opening ceremony.

He said that he had played his role in the opening of Abdul Hakim-Gojra section of motorway and now another section from Abdul Hakim to Khanewal would be formally opened for general traffic.

He said that efforts were made to ensure that the Multan-Sukkur motorway could be inaugurated sometime next month,adding that these facilities would provide fast and secure travelling facilities to the people of South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan and play a role in promoting economic activities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued orders for completion of incomplete projects and launching new projects for the welfare of the people and country's development was our next destination.

