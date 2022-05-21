FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and senior officials will be part of the Foreign Minister's delegation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2022) At the special invitation of China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China on Saturday.

This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions.

The two sides will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Minister's visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples.