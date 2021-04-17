FM to leave for three-day UAE visit today

(@fidahassanain)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who recently visited Germany will visit United Arab Emirates and will hold consultation with the UAE’s leadership o all areas including bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and job opportunities for Pakistani workforce.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on a three day official visit to the UAE today.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries. He will hold consultations with the UAE's leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The Foreign Minister will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistanis were worried as many were not issued work visas for some times. Zulfiq Bokhari, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistani, had said earlier that PM himself had taken interest into this matter and would play his best possible role for work visas.