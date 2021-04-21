FM to meet Iranian President today

(@fidahassanain)

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is on a visit to Iran will hold a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani at the Presidential Palace in Tehran today (Wednesday).

The Foreign Minister will visit the Iranian parliament where he will meet Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

He will also visit Pakistan's embassy and review the facilities being extended to Pakistani community. In the evening, Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold delegation-level talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

Both the sides will also sign an MOU for the opening of border trade centers.