FM To Participate High-level Debate At UNSC Today

Published December 14, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Bilawal Bhutto is already in New York on week-long official visit to the United States.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism”.

The Foreign Minister is already in New York on week-long official visit to the United States.

The Foreign Minister will also host and chair the two-day special Ministerial meeting of G-77 and China, beginning at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing the developing countries in attaining sustainable development goals in the face of Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments.

The G-77 and China is the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

