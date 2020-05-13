FM to participate in virtual meeting of SCO council of Foreign Ministers today

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that meeting will focus on Coronavirus and the situation arising out of it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in a virtual meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, the sources say here on Wednesday.

The meeting will primarily focus on COVID-19 pandemic.

The sources say that the video conference will provide an opportunity to express solidarity and develop a united response to the COVID-19 Pandemic at the Shanghai Cooperation Council level.