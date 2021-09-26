FM to undertake three-day official visit to UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is undertaking an official visit to the United Kingdom from September 26-28.

Besides interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British Parliamentarians, the foreign minister will have broad based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, a press release said on Sunday.

During his stay, he will also interact with media.

"Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners. Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had visited Pakistan to hold consultations on bilateral relations and regional matters. The visit by the Foreign Minister will take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides," it was added.