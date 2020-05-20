Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed his intention to once again write a letter to President of United Nations Security Council to update him about India's conspiracy in conducting a false flag operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed his intention to once again write a letter to President of United Nations Security Council to update him about India's conspiracy in conducting a false flag operation.

In a statement, the Foreign Minister said India was hatching several conspiracies in Balochistan and was involved in carrying out terrorist activities.

He warned that India could conduct the false flag operation to divert attention from its oppression in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India was against resumption of peace process in Afghanistan.

