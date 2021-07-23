UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM To Visit China Today

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:50 AM

FM to visit China today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting China today (Friday) on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, both sides will discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.

Related Topics

China Visit CPEC

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

13 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

13 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

13 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.