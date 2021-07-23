FM to visit China today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting China today (Friday) on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, both sides will discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.