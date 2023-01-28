UrduPoint.com

FM To Visit Moscow, Deliberate Upon Bilateral Ties, Global Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Moscow from 29-30 January, at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

"The Foreign Minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange of views on the regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

