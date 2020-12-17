UrduPoint.com
FM To Visit UAE On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:13 AM

FM to visit UAE on Thursday

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 17-18 to discuss with the UAE leadership issues of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 17-18 to discuss with the UAE leadership issues of mutual interests.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.

According to a press release of the foreign office spokesperson, the foreign minister will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

He will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect.

"High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues," it was added.

