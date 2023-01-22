UrduPoint.com

FM To Visit Uzbekistan For ECO Ministers Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 08:10 PM

FM to visit Uzbekistan for ECO ministers meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 23-24 January, 2023 to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). The theme of the conference is "Year of Strengthening Connectivity".

According to Foreign Office, the minister will address the Council and will separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

Council of Ministers (COM) is the policy making forum of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the organization. The 25th COM was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November, 2021.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which aims at promotion of effective regional cooperation, with special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office Visit Ashgabat Tashkent Uzbekistan Turkmenistan January November Event

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

5 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.