FM to visit Uzbekistan for ECO ministers meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 23-24 January, 2023 to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). The theme of the conference is "Year of Strengthening Connectivity".

According to Foreign Office, the minister will address the Council and will separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

Council of Ministers (COM) is the policy making forum of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the organization. The 25th COM was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November, 2021.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which aims at promotion of effective regional cooperation, with special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.