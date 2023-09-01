Open Menu

FM, Turkish Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

September 01, 2023

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday here held a meeting with Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Paaci and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday here held a meeting with Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Paaci and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They reviewed Pakistan-Turkiye ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

They expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on all major regional and global issues.

