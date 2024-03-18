Open Menu

FM, UAE Ambassador Review Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 11:47 PM

FM, UAE ambassador review ties

The United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.

Congratulating the FM on his assumption in office, the Ambassador conveyed warm wishes of the UAE leadership.

Foreign Minister Dar appreciated the congratulatory call from the UAE Foreign Minister and reiterated his desire to work closely with the UAE leadership during his term in office.

Discussions on matters related to enhancing bilateral cooperation were also held.

Related Topics

Ishaq Dar UAE Salem United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

1 minute ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

1 minute ago
 Miyawaki forests: OGDCL to invest Rs 1m under MoU ..

Miyawaki forests: OGDCL to invest Rs 1m under MoU signed with MNSUA

52 minutes ago
 N.Korea's Kim says Russian voters showed 'unshakea ..

N.Korea's Kim says Russian voters showed 'unshakeable support' for Putin

53 minutes ago
 Student fatally injured in attack dies

Student fatally injured in attack dies

53 minutes ago
Pak footballers training camp kicks off

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

1 hour ago
 IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of co ..

IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt D ..

Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt

1 hour ago
 Paris suburb beefs up security after police statio ..

Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack

1 hour ago
 Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

1 hour ago
 Swift action demanded as theft incident increases ..

Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan