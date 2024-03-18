FM, UAE ambassador review ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.

Congratulating the FM on his assumption in office, the Ambassador conveyed warm wishes of the UAE leadership.

Foreign Minister Dar appreciated the congratulatory call from the UAE Foreign Minister and reiterated his desire to work closely with the UAE leadership during his term in office.

Discussions on matters related to enhancing bilateral cooperation were also held.