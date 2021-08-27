FM, UN Secretary General discuss situation in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call on Friday from the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call on Friday from the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister appreciated the contribution of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, by supporting the Afghan people's socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

UNSG Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude for Pakistan's role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan's continued support in that regard.

The foreign minister assured Antonio Guterres of all possible support to the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate.

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the international community in evacuation and relocation efforts.

The foreign minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to assist the United Nations in all possible ways.