FM underlines importance of Pak-Chad ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday underscored the importance of fraternal relations between Pakistan and Chad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday underscored the importance of fraternal relations between Pakistan and Chad.

The foreign minister spoke with his counterpart from Chad Cherif Mahamat Zene. The conversation focused on deepening historic ties between the two countries and strengthening of bilateral cooperation, said a news release issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson.

The foreign minister lauded Chad's substantive contributions to regional and international organisations including the UN, AU and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over existing levels of mutual cooperation and identified new vistas for political, diplomatic, trade and defence collaboration.

Foreign minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' policy and apprised of the steps taken to reinforce Pakistan-Africa relations.

In this regard, he highlighted expansion of Pakistan's diplomatic footprint in the continent and steps for closer trade and investment collaboration.

The two foreign ministers concurred in establishing bilateral mechanisms for regular exchanges between their respective foreign ministries and continued opportunities for the young diplomats from Chad to train at Foreign Service academy, Islamabad.