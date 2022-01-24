UrduPoint.com

FM Underscores Expansion Of Pak-Sri Lankan Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

FM underscores expansion of Pak-Sri Lankan cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday underlined the need to capitalize on the immense goodwill that exists between Pakistan and Sri Lanka by expanding cooperation across diverse areas, including trade and investment, tourism, culture, education, defence and agriculture, etc.

The foreign minister received Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana and State Minister for Regional Cooperation Mr. Tharaka Balasuriya at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Gunawardhana along with an important trade delegation is visiting Pakistan from January 20-27, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening the existing fraternal relations between the two countries through high-level exchanges.

Recalling the prime minister's visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021, Qureshi said that all efforts must be made to enhance bilateral trade relations through optimal utilization of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly by expanding interaction between the business communities on both sides, and joint ventures and investments in high potential sectors.

The foreign minister noted that deepening economic cooperation through proactive economic diplomacy was a top priority for the government in the context of its policy focus on geo-economics.

Both sides also agreed to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora and to strengthen regional cooperation.

Reciprocating the sentiments, Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana thanked the Government of Pakistan for warm hospitality and the goodwill towards Sri Lanka at all levels.

He appreciated Pakistan's consistent friendship and support for Sri Lanka and noted that his visit was aimed at further advancing mutually beneficial economic and trade relations.

Sri Lanka was keen to expand ties in the whole range of sectors including ICT, pharmaceuticals, minerals, textiles, logistics, shipping, education and tourism, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Business Education Sri Lanka Agriculture Visit January February Textile All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.