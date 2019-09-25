FM updates Emirati, Irish counterparts on human rights violations in IOJ&K

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday met his Emirati and Irish counterparts and discussed the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday met his Emirati and Irish counterparts and discussed the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In his separate meetings held in New York on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session, Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Occupied Valley and emphasized the need for immediately lifting of curfew and restoration of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.

He said the unilateral and illegal actions by India in IOJ&K posed a grave risk to regional peace and security, and urged the international community to play its role in preventing any further escalation of the situation.

The two sides also reviewed and expressed satisfaction at their existing bilateral relations.

In his meeting with Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland, Foreign Minister Qureshi noted with concern that the siege of the Kashmiris had been in place for the last 50 days.

He expressed the hope that international community would play its role in addressing the situation as well as towards the resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two foreign ministers also discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continue taking steps aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas, including with regardto political, economic, defence and security as well as cultural andeducational matters.