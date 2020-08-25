UrduPoint.com
FM Urges Afghan Stakeholders To Seize Opportunity Of Historic US-Taliban Peace Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

FM urges Afghan stakeholders to seize opportunity of historic US-Taliban peace deal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged upon the Afghan stakeholders to seize the historic opportunity of US-Taliban peace deal for securing an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political solution.

In a meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who led a Taliban Political Commission (TPC) delegation here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace and reconciliation process, culminating in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on February 29, 2020.

The foreign minister emphasized on that implementation of the US-Taliban deal in its entirety, which he said would pave the way for the earliest possible commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

He also cautioned against 'spoilers' not desiring return of peace in the region and expressed Pakistan's commitment to a "peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan" through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He underscored Prime Minister Imran Khan's consistent stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political settlement was the only way forward.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties based on amity, shared history and geography and reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to enhance its engagement for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.

He also underscored the need for creating economic opportunities and an environment conducive for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar thanked the foreign minister for the invitation and affirmed support for efforts for peace, security and development in Afghanistan.

The delegation also expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to the people of Afghanistan, including for graciously hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades.

A Taliban Political Commission delegation led by Mullah Baradar had earlier visited Pakistan in October 2019 for wide-ranging consultations on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

