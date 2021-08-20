UrduPoint.com

FM Urges Afghan Stakeholders To Workout A Politically Inclusive Solution To Conflict

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

FM urges Afghan stakeholders to workout a politically inclusive solution to conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged the stakeholders in Afghanistan to work towards achieving a politically inclusive solution, which was acceptable to all.  "The world, including Pakistan, wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and thus stresses the need for negotiations leading to a political structure, which is acceptable and owned by all," he said in a statement.

Qureshi said restoration of peace and normalcy in Afghanistan was in the interest of the region's stability.   He said Pakistan was committed to make efforts towards improvement of the situation in Afghanistan and mentioned that the country's ambassador in Kabul was in constant touch with high-ups and the relevant people.

He warned that some anti-peace forces were active in playing the role of "spoilers", however stressed that responsibility lied on Afghans not to let such elements work against them.

  "The people of Afghanistan want peace and it is up to them to decide about their future," he said.

The Foreign Minister urged the regional countries to sit together on the issue and mentioned that his upcoming visit to the neighboring States in the next few days aimed at working out a comprehensive strategy after necessary consultation.

He said all eyes were on the evolving situation of Afghanistan, adding that different groups in Afghanistan needed to rise above their vested interests and give priority to the betterment of their nation. Qureshi said Pakistan would never like to repeat the mistakes of 90s regarding Afghanistan and said the government was determined to play an effective role for the resumption of peace in the war-torn country.

