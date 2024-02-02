Open Menu

FM Urges Close Cooperation To Deal With Global Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday urged close cooperation and multidisciplinary international partnerships to deal with global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday urged close cooperation and multidisciplinary international partnerships to deal with global challenges.

He was speaking at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, in Belgium at the invitation of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The foreign minister also joined the Roundtable on ‘Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments’.

In his remarks, he outlined the future trajectory of global partnerships.

He underlined the need for shared responsibility to move away from divisive bloc politics and notions of great power contestation.

The FM proposed a three-tier approach involving development of international digital cooperation hubs, mechanisms for combating climate change and South-South Triangular Cooperation.

