FM Urges Considering Aggressive Financing For Nuclear Energy Projects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:03 PM

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says this will help the developing countries install nuclear energy plants.

BRUSSELS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called upon the multilateral development institutions to consider aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects.

In a video message on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, he said this will help the developing countries install nuclear energy plants.

He said other heads of delegations at the summit also asked the international financial institutions to consider the same.

The Foreign Minister said nuclear energy is regarded as the safest source of energy after hydro. He said Pakistan has installed nuclear energy capacity of more than thirty five hundred megawatts. He pointed out that Pakistan is also building another nuclear power plant Chashma-5 with the cooperation of China.

