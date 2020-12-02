UrduPoint.com
FM Urges Int'l Community To Resolutely Oppose Divisive Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:57 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the international community to resolutely oppose divisive policies based on prejudice, discrimination and Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the international community to resolutely oppose divisive policies based on prejudice, discrimination and Islamophobia.

The foreign minister was participating in a joint session of virtual TRT World Forum titled "New Realities in Foreign Affairs and Interstate Relations after Covid-19." Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto also participated in the session, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further stressed the need to build inter-faith and cross-cultural bridges and called for common resolve against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief.

Qureshi highlighted the challenges being faced by multilateralism due to rising geopolitical tensions, extremist ideologies and unilateralism which had been accentuated by COVID-19 pandemic.

He called for giving primacy to multilateralism and adopting cooperative approaches.

The TRT World Forum is a platform that brings together eminent leaders and politicians, academics, journalists and distinguished members of the civil society from across the world to discuss global challenges.

The foreign minister also cautioned against political stigmatization of COVID-19 pandemic which could jeopardize cooperation among states.

Underscoring the need for global response to fight COVID-19, the foreign minister highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries to effectively deal with the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic.

He also expressed regret that some states took advantage of the pandemic to advance and consolidate their illegal activities and actions.

Drawing attention to the unabated atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the foreign minister highlighted the crippling restrictions on civil liberties, systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people, and India's illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

In the context of Afghan peace process, he emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy were the only way forward.

During the discussion, the Turkish foreign minister concurred with Foreign Minister Qureshi on rising trends of xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism, hate speech and underscored the need for a cooperative approach to deal with these challenges.

