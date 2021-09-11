UrduPoint.com

FM Urges Nation To Build Quaid's Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:31 PM

FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday urged the nation to build a Pakistan according to the vision of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday urged the nation to build a Pakistan according to the vision of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today on the great Quaid's death anniversary, let us remember his teachings of tolerance, harmony and justice. Together, we must build Jinnah's Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Muhammad Ali Jinnah Social Media Twitter

Recent Stories

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Rest ..

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

2 minutes ago
 Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health ..

DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqeer

2 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

9 minutes ago
 Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film f ..

Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film fest

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.