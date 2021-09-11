(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday urged the nation to build a Pakistan according to the vision of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today on the great Quaid's death anniversary, let us remember his teachings of tolerance, harmony and justice. Together, we must build Jinnah's Pakistan."