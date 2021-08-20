FM urges neighbouring states to sit together for ensuring Afghan peace

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistan was committed to make efforts towards improvement of the situation in Afghanistan and urged the neighbouring countries to sit together on the issue.

In a statement, the foreign minister said his upcoming visit to the neighbouring states in next few days aimed at working out a comprehensive strategy after consultation.

The foreign minister said all eyes were on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan wanted the Afghan Taliban and the former rulers to come together and form an inclusive political structure which was acceptable to all.

He mentioned that some anti-peace forces are mobilized to play the role of "spoilers" in the region.

He stressed that the people of Afghanistan wanted peace and it was up to them to decide about their future.

