FM Urges Ulema To Play Their Role For Creating Unity Among Muslims

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who held a meeting with renowned religious scholar Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi during his visit to Najaf says Pakistan and Iraq enjoy brotherly ties based on religious and cultural values.

NAJAF: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Ulema to play their role for creating unity among Muslims and discouraging sectarianism.

He expressed these views in a meeting with renowned religious scholar Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi during his visit to Najaf.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Iraq enjoy brotherly ties based on religious and cultural values.

He said every year, around two hundred thousand Pakistani pilgrims visite Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala.

He said the Pakistan’s government would announce a Pilgrims Management Policy for their facilitation for which both the countries would have to play their parts in its effective implementation.

Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi congratulated the Foreign Minister on success of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission for peace in Palestine.

Ayatullah Najafi, is hailing from Gujranwala, Pakistan, and he is one of the Four Grand Ayatollahs of Najaf in Iraq.

