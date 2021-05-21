UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Urges UN Chief To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:45 PM

FM urges UN Chief to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the ceasefire announcement by Israel and Hamas.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) UN Secretary General António Guterres has expressed the hope that the announcement of ceasefire in Gaza could help revive efforts for a negotiated settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York, he welcomed the ceasefire announcement by Israel and Hamas.

The Foreign Minister underscored that his visit to New York to attend the General Assembly session on Palestine was an expression of Pakistan's firm and unwavering support to the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister also briefed the UN Secretary General on the serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including continued illegal incarceration of the Kashmiri political leaders and extra-judicial killings.

He said Pakistan desired normal relations with India. However, the onus was on India to take steps to create an enabling environment for a meaningful engagement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the UN Secretary General to use his good offices to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's constructive efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process, and expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and reach an inclusive, politically-negotiated settlement, resulting in lasting peace and security in Afghanistan.

Expressing deep concern at the rising tide of intolerance, discrimination, violence and Islamophobia against Muslims, he urged the need for the relevant UN bodies to address this challenge.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Afghanistan United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Visit Jammu New York Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China vow to deepen bilateral cooperatio ..

13 minutes ago

UK retail sales surge in April as stores reopen

22 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Sees US Bill to Restore Nord Stre ..

22 minutes ago

Peshawar railway employees protest for solidarity ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan, China bilateral relations to continue fo ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Is Fighting Fake News That Are Used Like We ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.