FM urges UN Chief to help resolve Kashmir dispute

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the ceasefire announcement by Israel and Hamas.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) UN Secretary General António Guterres has expressed the hope that the announcement of ceasefire in Gaza could help revive efforts for a negotiated settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York, he welcomed the ceasefire announcement by Israel and Hamas.

The Foreign Minister underscored that his visit to New York to attend the General Assembly session on Palestine was an expression of Pakistan's firm and unwavering support to the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister also briefed the UN Secretary General on the serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including continued illegal incarceration of the Kashmiri political leaders and extra-judicial killings.

He said Pakistan desired normal relations with India. However, the onus was on India to take steps to create an enabling environment for a meaningful engagement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the UN Secretary General to use his good offices to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's constructive efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process, and expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and reach an inclusive, politically-negotiated settlement, resulting in lasting peace and security in Afghanistan.

Expressing deep concern at the rising tide of intolerance, discrimination, violence and Islamophobia against Muslims, he urged the need for the relevant UN bodies to address this challenge.